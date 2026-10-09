The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has recommended that airlines avoid flying in additional areas of Saudi Arabian airspace following a Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post.

Updated EASA recommendations

In an updated bulletin on Saudi Arabian airspace, first published on September 30, the European regulator said that recent attacks had demonstrated the Houthis’ capability and intent to strike deep inside the kingdom, including its capital.

The U.S. Embassy in Jordan also issued a warning for Americans in the Middle East because of ongoing military operations in the region. The diplomatic mission said that Iran-backed Houthis had attacked civilian airports and other critical infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, and that the situation could escalate rapidly. U.S. citizens were advised to closely monitor the situation, especially if they plan to travel to or from the region.

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Consequences of the airport attacks

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said that two attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh killed three Saudi citizens and injured several others. According to the authority, the first strike targeted airport facilities, while the second hit an aircraft of the national carrier Saudia.

The Houthis said they attacked the airport with two cruise missiles. The group also claims to have struck the airport in the city of Najran and an air base in Khamis Mushait with ballistic missiles. Saudi authorities did not confirm the claim of an attack on Najran airport.

The Houthis explain the attacks by Saudi Arabia’s support for government forces in the renewed civil war in Yemen. Saudi Arabia says it supports the offensive by Yemen’s internationally recognized government to retake territories controlled by the Houthis.

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