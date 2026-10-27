Former Miss Switzerland Beatrice Keul stated that US President Donald Trump raped her in November 1993 at the Plaza Hotel in New York. Her testimony is described in a new report released by Democrats on the US House Judiciary Committee, RMF24 reports.

Circumstances outlined in the report

According to the document, Keul was 24 years old at the time of the alleged assault. She worked as a model and financial services professional when she was offered participation in the Donald J. Trump American Dream Pageant, held in Atlantic City and New York.

The report claims that during a press luncheon at the Plaza Hotel, which was owned by Trump at the time, he allegedly promised Keul assistance with a US visa and admission to New York University. Later, Jeffrey Epstein, according to the document, also contacted her and made similar offers, including an invitation to a party at Mar-a-Lago.

Later that same day, a Trump representative allegedly invited Keul to the apartments. She believed that this meeting could help her career and education. According to her account, Trump grabbed and raped her in the apartments. Keul described the alleged assault as violent.

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White House response

According to the report's authors, Trump allegedly repeated his promises regarding the visa and university afterward and demanded that Keul remain silent. She returned to Switzerland, declined to take part in another Trump-sponsored pageant in Hawaii, and later rejected another offer of assistance when Trump called her in Switzerland.

Trump has not been charged in connection with Keul's statement. White House spokesperson Lauren Beis, in a comment to People magazine, denied the claims, saying that the allegations are untrue. She also called the report an attempt by Democrats to distract Americans.

The report also states that Trump, Epstein, and other individuals allegedly used the pageant for women aged 16 to 22 as hunting grounds to find vulnerable young women and girls. The White House denies all allegations of sexual misconduct against Trump.

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