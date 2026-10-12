FAA warns airlines about Saudi Arabia — Jerusalem Post

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Sunday urged US airlines to exercise caution when flying to and over Saudi Arabia. The regulator cited security threats related to ongoing military activity and interference with navigation systems, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Warning for air carriers

The FAA said the threats could pose risks to aircraft at all altitudes, including during transit overflights, arrivals and departures. The regulator's notice will remain in effect until December 10 and also applies to operators of US-registered aircraft.

The warning was issued after attacks on Riyadh International Airport, which the publication links to the Houthis. According to the cited data, Saturday's attack killed 13 people and injured more than 300. Another attack on Sunday killed one person and injured 11. Riyadh Airport remained closed to flights at least until 17:00 US Eastern Time on Monday.

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Recommendations from embassies and EASA

The UK Embassy in Saudi Arabia advised against all but essential travel to Jeddah, Dammam and all Saudi airports. The US Embassy in Jordan, in guidance for Americans in the Middle East, said that Iran-backed Houthis had carried out attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, and that hostilities could escalate rapidly.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) also recommended that airlines avoid operating flights in additional areas of Saudi Arabian airspace. US carrier Delta Air Lines is scheduled to launch direct flights from Atlanta to Riyadh on October 23; its CEO Ed Bastian previously told CNBC that safety would determine the decision on launching the route.

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