Publisher Faber, in agreement with Irish writer Sally Rooney, will stop supplying her books in the United Kingdom in all formats. The publisher said that, due to current legislation, it cannot transfer income from UK sales to the author, The Guardian reports.

The writer’s and publisher’s position

In July 2025, the direct-action group Palestine Action was added to the list of terrorist organisations in the United Kingdom. The following month, Rooney said she intended to continue supporting the group, which is not banned in the Republic of Ireland.

The writer said that fulfilling contracts to publish her works in the United Kingdom could now constitute a serious criminal offence. Faber said it considered it unacceptable to sell the author’s works while being unable to transfer the money she earned to her. The publisher said it would continue selling Rooney’s books in other countries.

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Legal consequences and books already available

Rooney previously cancelled a trip to the United Kingdom to receive an award, fearing arrest. Last year, she also said that an independent producer of television adaptations of her novels had advised that paying her money for series released before Palestine Action was banned could violate the law if the producer knew or suspected that the royalties would go towards supporting the group.

Section 15 of the UK Terrorism Act provides for up to 14 years in prison for a person who provides money or property and knows or has reasonable grounds to suspect that it may be used for terrorism.

At the same time, Rooney’s books, including “Normal People” and “Conversations with Friends,” were still being sold in bookshops in central London. The Waterstones chain said that existing stock could be sold. According to the publication, after Palestine Action was banned in the United Kingdom, more than 3,700 people were detained over alleged support for the group, and charges were brought against about 2,500. A judicial challenge to the ban is ongoing and is due to be heard by the Supreme Court next month.

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