In Portugal, the football federation changed the appearance of the number 7 on national team jerseys after Cristiano Ronaldo ended his career with the team. Starting with the match against Denmark, the digit will have an additional stroke distinguishing it from the previous design, Interia Sport reports.

Honoring Ronaldo's number

According to the outlet, the Portuguese federation called the number update another way to immortalize the significance of this digit and honor the footballer's legacy. The federation's statement said that number 7 is associated with stories, memories, achievements and emotions that will forever be linked to Ronaldo.

Ronaldo announced his retirement from the national team on November 5 by posting a short video on social media. He made his Portugal debut on August 20, 2003, in a friendly match against Kazakhstan. According to Interia Sport, over 23 years he played 234 matches for the national team and scored 146 goals.

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Who may receive number 7

Following Ronaldo's decision, Portuguese media are discussing who will wear number 7 going forward. The newspaper A Bola reported that Rafael Leão is expected to become the permanent holder of the number. At the same time, the Galatasaray player will miss the national team's November matches due to injury.

In the match against Denmark, number 7 is expected to be given to Carlos Forbs of Club Brugge, according to the outlet. The source names Portugal's Euro 2016 victory in France and the silver medals at the home Euro 2004 as Ronaldo's greatest achievements with the national team.

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