French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barro categorically rejected the possibility of nominating former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for the position of Secretary-General of the United Nations.

The head of the French Foreign Ministry stressed that the position of UN leader should not become a “consolation prize” for politicians who have suffered electoral defeats in their own countries. Barro stressed that the organization’s future leader is expected to implement reforms to strengthen it, and that Paris will not allow the UN to be paralyzed by attempts by certain states to rely on destructive forces.

Source: French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested that former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán consider running for the position of UN Secretary-General.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga commented on the idea of nominating former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for the position of UN Secretary-General. “I am convinced that, as UN Secretary-General, Viktor Orbán would undoubtedly employ his masterful skills in vetoing and blackmail—which he has honed over the years by derailing key EU decisions,” Sibiga wrote on social media platform X.

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