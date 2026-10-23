In France, the Association for the Defense of Constitutional Freedoms Adelico and the Magistrates’ Union filed an urgent application with the Council of State against President Emmanuel Macron’s call to ban demonstrations not organized by trade unions. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing Franceinfo.

Applicants’ demands

The associations asked France’s highest administrative court to suspend the implementation of this decision and any instructions issued for its implementation. The Council of State must rule on the application within 48 hours.

Jean-Baptiste Soufron, a lawyer at the Paris Bar and Adelico adviser, called the president’s statement an abuse of power. The application stated that the head of state, by independently setting a policy of bans for prefects, had made a decision for which no legislative act authorizes him.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The applicants also criticized the ban on demonstrations as a general recommendation and the distinction between trade union organizations and other citizens. In their view, the right to hold demonstrations belongs to everyone, not only to trade unions.

Macron’s statement

Macron announced at a security council meeting that in the coming days, including Saturday, October 24, demonstrations without trade union organizers would be banned where possible. Prefects were to consider trade union requests and propose alternative routes to protect city centers, businesses, and public buildings.

Government spokesperson Maud Bregeon said that restrictions on demonstrations not organized by trade unions would be determined separately in each case.

Read us on