Ghalibaf says Americans said no to war — CNBC

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that Americans “said no to war” after U.S. midterm election projections indicated that the House of Representatives and the Senate would come under Democratic Party control. CNBC reports.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf wrote: “Whether because of conscience or the cost of living, Americans said NO TO WAR, and we support this message.” He also said that the U.S. government, in his words, must not betray the will of its citizens for the sake of “international financiers and blackmailers,” otherwise it would “learn that our NO carries a nightmare with it.”

War as an election issue

According to CNBC, the war with Iran became one of the central issues of the midterm elections after U.S. President Donald Trump in February launched joint strikes with Israel against the Islamic Republic. The conflict contributed to rising energy prices in the United States and voters’ concerns over the cost of living.

Last Saturday, Iran’s supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei called on the country’s armed forces to respond to threats “immediately, effectively and without geographical restrictions.”

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In comments to The Wall Street Journal, Trump also linked the Democrats’ election victory to the war in Iran, saying that “Iran was part of” the factors behind the Republicans’ defeat. At the same time, he called the decision to wage war the right one and said he would make it again.

Democrats’ options in Congress

With a new majority in both chambers, Democrats may try to pass a binding war powers resolution. It would require Trump to end the conflict with Iran unless Congress authorizes it.

In June, both chambers, which were then controlled by Republicans, passed a resolution to end the conflict, but it did not have binding legal force. Previous attempts to pass a binding resolution failed. CNBC also notes that The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times reported that the United States was preparing for possible new military action after the elections.

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