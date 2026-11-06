Ukraine plans to extend its contract with Starshield, according to Reuters

Ukraine’s contract with the U.S. government’s Starshield satellite system expires next year. The Ukrainian side has already begun negotiations on its renewal in order to determine the terms of the new agreement in advance.

“The contract with Starshield expires next year. We understand that it takes time to conclude a new agreement,” the diplomat said.

According to Denys Senik, negotiations on extending the agreement should begin now.

“We want clarity on whether there will be an extension and under what terms,” he noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations sent letters to private companies urging them to preserve documents ahead of expected investigations. These are set to take place during the next session of Congress, when control of Congress will pass to the Democrats.

This was stated by Denis Senik, Ukraine’s chargé d’affaires in the U.S., according to Reuters.

As a reminder, the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations is preparing a large-scale investigation into the use of the Starshield satellite system in Ukraine. As part of this initiative, American billionaire Elon Musk, among others, received a request to preserve all relevant documents.

Restrictions on Starshield have halted the operation of 2,000 Bars interceptor drones, according to Zelenskyy.

U.S. lawmakers have called on the Pentagon to guarantee Ukraine access to Starlink and Starshield.

As a reminder, U.S. President Donald Trump personally called SpaceX founder Elon Musk, demanding that he lift the speed and operational restrictions on Starshield—the military version of the Starlink satellite system—for the Ukrainian military.

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