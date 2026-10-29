South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun left for the United States on Thursday to attend the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Atlanta. He is also expected to meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the trip, Korea Herald reports.

G20 foreign ministers’ meeting

Cho will remain in the United States until Monday. At the two-day meeting, the ministers will discuss joint approaches to geopolitical crises, energy and food security, supply chains, and other global challenges.

South Korea is set to chair the G20 in 2028. According to the country’s Foreign Ministry, Seoul plans to cooperate with the group’s member states to ensure continuity in discussions of global issues.

Expected meeting with Rubio

Cho and Rubio are expected to discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula, including North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s recent visit to the Chinese border city of Dandong. Topics may include prospects for resuming dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington, as well as other bilateral issues.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The meeting takes place amid differences between Seoul and Washington over economic and security issues. In particular, the sides hold differing positions on implementing agreements reached at last year’s summit, sharing intelligence on North Korea, and Seoul’s desire to regain wartime operational control from the United States.

South Korea also seeks to accelerate consultations with the United States on security matters envisaged by last year’s agreements, including nuclear-powered submarines, uranium enrichment, and spent nuclear fuel reprocessing.

Visa issues involving two lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party may become a separate topic. One of them reported being denied a US visa, while the other’s application was still under review. Cho called visa denials or delays undesirable and said he would ask Washington to speed up document processing for the parliamentarians.

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