Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, has lost more than 1.6 million military personnel killed and wounded since the start of its invasion of Ukraine. According to him, Russian losses in October amounted to 54,400 people, while Ukraine regained more territory than Russia captured, RMF24 reports.

Statement on the goals of the invasion

Sybiha also stated that, despite these losses, Russia has not achieved any of its goals in the war against Ukraine. He criticized proposals by Russian leader Vladimir Putin to change Europe’s security architecture. In the Ukrainian foreign minister’s view, to put forward proposals of such magnitude, one must first win a world war.

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Situation near Mala Tokmachka

The minister noted that Russia has been unable to capture the village of Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast for four years and eight months. According to Sybiha’s assessment, Putin can negotiate at most a just ceasefire along the current line of contact, rather than dividing Europe into spheres of influence.

At the beginning of September, the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence reported that more than 500,000 people fighting on Russia’s side had been killed, while the total number of casualties, including wounded personnel, could have reached 1.5 million. According to Rosstat data, which Belarusian hackers stole in late October and early November, as reported by RMF24, more than 450,000 Russian military personnel have been killed in the war against Ukraine. Russia’s Ministry of Defence last officially reported the number of deaths in September 2022, citing 5,937 people.

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