In Cyprus, DISY party leader Annita Demetriou said she does not rule out the possibility of supporting President Nikos Christodoulides in the second round of the presidential election if the DISY candidate does not advance to the runoff. Cyprus Mail reports.

DISY’s position

At a press conference, Demetriou said that her priority, as well as that of other party representatives, is to prevent left-wing forces from coming to power. A similar position was previously expressed by DISY deputy leader Efthymios Diplaros and the party’s former parliamentary representative Nikos Tornaritis.

Demetriou was responding to a proposal by former Cypriot president Nikos Anastasiades for a prior agreement between Christodoulides and DISY. Under such an arrangement, the side that failed to reach the second round would support the other against the candidate backed by AKEL.

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Nomination of a candidate

The DISY leader said she understands the concerns of Anastasiades and party officials about preventing the left from coming to power. At the same time, she expressed confidence that the party’s candidate would be able to convince voters and reach the second round, calling on DISY members to persuade the public of their proposals.

Demetriou also mentioned her decision to withdraw her candidacy for nomination by DISY. According to her, party supporters felt relief, but unity cannot be guaranteed in one day. She added that Averof Neophytou and Giorgos Pamboridis had committed to supporting whoever wins the party’s nomination.

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