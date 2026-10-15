Jarosław Kaczyński, leader of Poland’s Law and Justice (PiS) party, called on right-wing forces at a party convention in Kraków to unite and create one large patriotic list. PiS will seek to create the United Right in a broad format, RMF24 reports.

Call for unity on the right

Speaking at the hall of the Polish Gymnastic Society “Sokół,” Kaczyński said that if efforts to create a broad alliance fail, a narrower format of the United Right is also possible. In his view, only such a political force is capable of defeating the current government.

The PiS leader also called on politicians to reject everything that, in his opinion, hinders unity, including personal weaknesses and internal disputes. He stressed the need to preserve Poland’s independence and sovereignty. Kaczyński said that over the past three years, the existence of the state has, in his assessment, begun to face a threat.

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Statements by Beata Szydło

The convention was also attended by PiS vice president and the party’s candidate for prime minister Przemysław Czarnek, as well as party vice president Beata Szydło.

Former Polish Prime Minister Szydło said that the problems PiS had discussed before the 2015 elections have again become subjects of debate. She criticized the planned budget deficit, the growth of public debt, and the cost of servicing it.

Szydło also raised the issue of implementing major investments, including the Central Transport Port, nuclear power plants, roads, and railways. She accused the current government of high prices for fuel, energy, and heating, problems with access to doctors, and difficulties for young people in purchasing housing.

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