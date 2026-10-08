Indonesia may receive J-10s in April 2027 — AeroTime

Indonesia may receive its first Chinese Chengdu J-10 fighter jets around April 2027. This was reported by AeroTime, citing the Indonesian outlet Republika Online, which wrote on October 5, 2026, that the first batch of aircraft was expected in approximately six months.

The number of fighter jets in the first delivery was not disclosed. Indonesian Air Force Chief of Staff Marshal Mohamad Tonny Harjono did not reveal details of the schedule, urging people to wait for the aircraft’s arrival.

Conflicting information about the contract

The terms of the potential purchase remain unclear. According to Republika, Jakarta confirmed an order for 42 export J-10CE fighter jets in October 2025, with an approved budget of about $9 billion.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

At the same time, Malaysian outlet Defence Security Asia reported that in May 2026, Indonesian Defense Ministry Information Service chief Brigadier General Rico Ricardo Sirait denied the existence of an agreement for 42 aircraft worth $9 billion. Various reports mentioned 12, 24, or 42 fighter jets. It is also unspecified whether the aircraft are new J-10CEs or used J-10Bs from Chinese Air Force stocks.

Addition to a mixed aircraft fleet

The J-10CE is equipped with an active electronically scanned array radar and can employ long-range PL-15E air-to-air missiles. The older J-10B has a passive electronically scanned array radar and previous-generation weapons.

If the delivery takes place, Indonesia will become the first operator of this type of Chinese fighter jet in Southeast Asia and the third foreign operator after Pakistan and Uzbekistan. The Chinese aircraft could supplement a fleet that already includes U.S. F-16s and Russian Su-27s and Su-30s. Indonesia has also ordered 42 French Rafales, deliveries of which have already begun, and concluded an agreement with Turkey in 2025 for 48 KAAN fighter jets.

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