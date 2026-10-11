Iran considers the US response to the seven conditions put forward by Tehran for restoring shipping through the Strait of Hormuz insufficient. This was stated by Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to Rezaei, Washington agreed to some of Tehran’s conditions, but a number of issues remain unclear to the Iranian side. He said that the US must clarify these provisions. Rezaei also said that Iran is no longer preparing a response to Washington, as the American side has already conveyed its position.

Tehran’s seven conditions

Rezaei claims that over the past two months, the US had approached Iran through Pakistan, Qatar, and Iraq, asking it to submit its proposals. About two weeks ago, Tehran handed Washington seven conditions, emphasizing that it would not open the strait to the US or begin negotiations until they were met.

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The report does not list all seven conditions and does not specify which of them Washington agreed to. Iran’s demands include a cessation of hostilities, the unfreezing of Iranian assets, the lifting of restrictions on Iranian oil exports, and an end to the US naval blockade of Iranian ports. Rezaei called control of the Strait of Hormuz an important national asset of Iran and said that security in the Persian Gulf is impossible without Tehran’s participation.

Proposal through Qatar

At the end of September, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran could open the strategic waterway within seven days if the US accepted a proposal conveyed through Qatar’s mediation. Under this plan, Washington would have to carry out the agreed steps within the first four or five days, after which normal shipping could resume on the sixth day and negotiations on a final agreement could begin on the seventh.

According to Anadolu Agency, the US and Israel began a war against Iran on February 28, after which Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks in the region and effectively restricted passage through the strait. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum on freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, but its implementation stalled due to disagreements over security on the waterway.

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