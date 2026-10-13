Iran summoned the British ambassador to Tehran, Hugo Shorter, over statements by UK officials linking Tehran to an incident near the RAF Fairford military air base in southwest England. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing Iran's state-run IRNA news agency.

Tehran's position

The ambassador was received by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister and Director General for Western European Affairs Alireza Yousefi. He conveyed Tehran's strong protest to the British side over what Iran described as London's irresponsible and destructive approach.

Yousefi categorically rejected the accusations and stated that the United Kingdom cannot use unfounded claims against Tehran to evade responsibility for its participation in US and Israeli military attacks on Iran. He also accused London of providing refuge to groups and individuals hostile to Tehran.

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Demand for evidence

The Iranian representative demanded that London provide evidence as soon as possible to substantiate the accusations concerning the RAF Fairford incident. According to him, Iran will seriously reconsider its relations with the United Kingdom if such evidence is not provided. Shorter said he would convey Tehran's position to the British authorities.

The incident occurred on September 27 near RAF Fairford, an air base used by US bombers during strikes on Iran. British police detained five men on suspicion of terrorism offences and explosives-related offences, and later released them on bail. UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham stated that the incident was highly likely coordinated in Iran and was almost certainly directed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. London also imposed sanctions on two Iranian citizens.

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