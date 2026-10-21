Italy to deploy 500 troops to Milan after protests — Al Jazeera

The Italian government has approved the deployment of 500 troops to Milan following protests in the country’s northern cities, some of which escalated into clashes with police. The cabinet also approved new legal measures that increase penalties for violence, looting and vandalism during demonstrations, Al Jazeera reports.

Troops in Milan

Italy’s Ministry of Defence said that the troops would help strengthen security at key facilities, increase surveillance of sensitive locations and monitor the situation. Italian media reported that the cabinet did not approve granting police powers to the military after objections from President Sergio Mattarella.

Unrest affected a number of cities in northern Italy last weekend, including Milan. Groups of mostly young people looted shops, smashed windows and clashed with police. The demonstrations were prompted by anger over the rapid rise in fuel and energy prices, high rents, low wages and the state of public services.

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New penalties

Under the new rules, which took effect immediately, participation in a group of at least five people that poses a threat to public safety during a protest may be punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to €20,000. Penalties will be increased if participants concealed their faces or if anyone was injured.

Authorities will also be able to demand swift compensation for damage caused, while parents of minors will be held financially liable for their children’s vandalism or looting. Police will be able to detain teenagers aged 14 to 17, even if they have not committed a crime, if there is evidence that they pose a danger.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said after the government meeting that destruction and theft are not protest, but crime to which the state must respond decisively. Separately, truck drivers in the south of the country are blocking roads over diesel prices and the cost of living, disrupting supply chains.

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