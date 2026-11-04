Israel condemned Russia's mass killing of civilians in Komyshuvas

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its condolences and officially condemned the Russian airstrike on the village of Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region, which killed at least 40 civilians.

The ministry emphasized that the hostile attack targeted civilian infrastructure, specifically a local school building that was serving as a humanitarian aid distribution center.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the consequences of the guided airstrike, noting that more than 30 people may still be trapped under the rubble of the destroyed building.

Source: Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, rescue workers recovered the bodies of 31 people from under the rubble who had been killed in a Russian airstrike. The identities of 12 of the victims have already been established.

Russian occupation forces released a video documenting a war crime—an airstrike on a public school in the village of Komyshuvakha, where local residents were receiving humanitarian aid at the time of the attack. As a result of the drop of a three-metric-ton aerial bomb, at least 33 people were killed, five were injured, and more than 50 others are still missing under the rubble of the destroyed shelter.

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