Cyprus’ Council of Ministers has approved €11.5 million in student payments for the 2025–2026 academic year. The decision also provides for additional measures to reduce the financial burden on families, Cyprus Mail reports.

Increase in funding

Finance Minister Makis Keravnos said the approved amount substantially exceeds the €10 million initially allocated in the 2025 budget. He also announced a separate allocation of €1.2 million to assist the families of Greek students studying in Cyprus, as well as repatriated Cypriot families whose children are receiving education on the island or abroad.

This assistance is intended for families that, due to living outside Cyprus, are not eligible for the regular student grant programme. Its budget exceeds €30 million.

New criteria for families

The Cabinet of Ministers also changed the family income thresholds for receiving student assistance. For families with two children, the maximum income threshold was raised from €39,000 to €44,000.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

For larger families, the income threshold will start at €64,000 and increase by €5,000 for each additional child. Families with more than five children will be exempt from income and asset criteria checks.

Air travel assistance

The payment for students’ air travel was increased from €300 to €500. First-year students will receive an additional €500. According to Keravnos, the changes are intended to help families cover education, accommodation, food and travel costs amid the rising cost of living.

Applications can be submitted through the relevant electronic platform after the opening date is announced. Parents or guardians need a CY Login service account to submit an application; account verification is not required for applicants from Greece.

Read us on