U.S. President Donald Trump announced a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to him, it could take place soon.

According to the U.S. leader, there has been significant progress in U.S.-Russia relations in the context of the war in Ukraine.

“And I think we’ve made significant progress in our relations with Russia—in the context of Russia and Ukraine. A meeting will take place soon, and, in my opinion, significant progress has been made,” the president said.

.@POTUS: "We're making a lot of progress with Russia-Ukraine. There'll be a meeting set up very soon." https://t.co/N0vU2zoIsJ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 28, 2026

When asked to clarify exactly which meeting he was referring to, Trump replied: “A meeting with President Putin and President Zelenskyy. And I think significant progress has been made.”

Source: Rapid Response 47

Prior to this, Sibiga had called for a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin to discuss peace.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that the U.S. and Russia would not be able to agree on ending the war without Ukraine’s participation.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre, during a phone call with Vladimir Putin, conveyed a message to him regarding upcoming negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov claims that European leaders have reported Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s readiness for direct talks with the Kremlin leader.

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