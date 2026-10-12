NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, US General Alexus Grynkewich, is due to outline at the Warsaw Security Forum in Poland a vision for the Alliance’s actions in the event of a possible attack by the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — on the territory of NATO countries. The Independent reports.

Grynkewich’s speech will be titled “Theory of Victory: How to Achieve Military Success Against Russia in Deterrence and Defense.” He is expected to explain what NATO’s response would be to a possible invasion of the territory of any Alliance member state.

Deterring a possible attack

Earlier, Grynkewich told Bloomberg that the publication of such a plan should deter Moscow from seizing or invading NATO territory. According to him, the concept envisages the use of drones and artificial intelligence technologies, as well as strengthening the Alliance’s existing advantages, including F-35 fighter jets.

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The general also said that he is not afraid to directly link hybrid attacks to Russia if the affected states want him to speak about it. The Independent notes that tensions between Moscow and Europe have intensified in recent months amid suspicions of violations of European countries’ airspace and threats to states that support Ukraine.

Forum participants

The Warsaw Security Forum is also scheduled to feature speeches by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, and Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevičius.

Grynkewich stressed Ukraine’s central role in Europe’s security. In his view, countries hesitant to support Ukraine because of domestic elections will quickly understand why this is necessary for their national security.

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