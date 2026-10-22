The US House Committee on Education and the Workforce released a report stating that antisemitism and political activism have spread in public schools and major teachers' unions following the October 7, 2023, attacks against Israel. As the Jerusalem Post reports, the document's authors claim that the number of antisemitic incidents in US schools increased by 135% in 2023.

Committee Chairman Tim Walberg said that parents send their children to schools to acquire basic knowledge, not to absorb hatred toward Israel or radical political views. According to him, schools receiving taxpayer funds must be held accountable for failing to protect students from antisemitism.

Reviews of school districts

The committee launched reviews of the Berkeley Unified School District in California, the School District of Philadelphia in Pennsylvania, and Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia. The investigation into Fairfax County is still ongoing.

In its report on Philadelphia, which has 330 schools, the committee said that educational materials contained approaches that, in the document's authors' view, justified violent resistance and legitimized radical groups that incite antisemitism. In particular, it mentioned a world history course in which students were invited to honor a movement of their choice; the options included the Great March of Return in Gaza.

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The committee also reported that teachers were encouraged to analyze the works of Frantz Fanon, while students were asked to divide components of their own identity into “dominant” and “oppressed.” Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington told the committee in September 2026 that the curriculum complied with district policy and was not intended to indoctrinate students. He also said that the director of the social studies curriculum is undergoing a dismissal process.

Berkeley materials and the union's position

Regarding the Berkeley district, the committee cited complaints from parents and students filed after October 7, 2023. The report's authors noted that the 20-school district had spent more than $111,000 since August 2023 on curriculum development and consultations with the Liberated Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum Consortium.

The document also states that Berkeley teachers used guides featuring the book P is for Palestine, which includes a section titled “I is for Intifada.” Separately, the committee said that staff and students raised funds for the Middle East Children’s Alliance. The report cites an assessment by the Network Contagion Research Institute concerning this organization's financial and personnel ties to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, which the United States has designated as a foreign terrorist organization.

The report's authors also examined the activities of the National Education Association, which represents more than three million educators and administrators. According to their data, in 2025 the organization's delegates voted to ban materials from the Anti-Defamation League. The committee said it would continue oversight, consider possible legislative steps, and monitor compliance with federal civil rights law.

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