In Brasília, the Brazilian Senate Committee on Constitution, Justice and Citizenship is due to conclude on October 14 its consideration of a constitutional initiative to strengthen the fight against organized crime. At an extraordinary meeting scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Brasília time, senators will vote on three amendments — Nos. 13, 29 and 45 — put to separate votes.

Constitutional changes

The initiative is called PEC 18/2025 and provides for amendments to 11 articles of Brazil's constitution, including Article 144, which concerns public security. As The Rio Times reports, citing Folha de S.Paulo, the document is intended to expand the federal government's powers in combating organized crime. Day-to-day police work in Brazil is mainly under the jurisdiction of the states.

The committee approved the main report on the initiative on September 2, fully supporting four amendments and partially supporting two more. In total, senators submitted 81 amendments concerning, among other things, municipal guards and funding for the national security and penitentiary system funds. If the committee concludes its consideration, the initiative will be sent to the Senate plenary, where two votes are required.

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President's statement

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said on October 12 that he would create a Ministry of Public Security after the initiative is approved by the Senate. According to Folha de S.Paulo and g1, he said that the authorities seek to ensure tranquility, peace and protection for working people, and imprisonment for criminals.

The initiative's rapporteur is Senator Rogério Carvalho of Lula's Workers' Party. The committee is chaired by Otto Alencar of the centrist Social Democratic Party.

Status of the groups in the United States

According to The Rio Times, on May 28, 2026, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio added the PCC and Comando Vermelho groups to the list of foreign terrorist organizations. The decision took effect on June 5 after publication in the Federal Register. PCC, or First Capital Command, is based in São Paulo, while Comando Vermelho is based in Rio de Janeiro. The Brazilian committee's vote does not change the status of these groups in the United States.

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