In the United States, Democrat Christina Bohannan is projected by Decision Desk HQ to defeat Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks in the election for the U.S. House of Representatives from Iowa's 1st Congressional District. If the projection is confirmed, the seat will flip to the Democrats. This was reported by The Hill.

The candidates' third matchup

Bohannan is a law professor at the University of Iowa and a former member of the state legislature. The current election marked the third consecutive general-election matchup in which she faced Miller-Meeks, who had served three terms in Congress.

In 2022 and 2024, Bohannan lost to Miller-Meeks. In the 2024 election, the Republican won by a margin of 799 votes, and the result was confirmed after a recount. In 2020, Miller-Meeks won a seat in Congress by just six votes over Democrat Rita Hart; at that time, it was Iowa's 2nd Congressional District.

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Competitive district and campaign spending

Iowa's 1st District includes Iowa City, Davenport and Burlington. In the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump, who endorsed Miller-Meeks, won the district by more than eight percentage points.

In October, the Cook Political Report changed its rating of the race from "toss-up" to "lean Democratic," citing Miller-Meeks' unpopularity and a more difficult political environment for Republicans. The Republican leadership-affiliated super PAC Congressional Leadership Fund spent $5 million on television and digital advertising. Bohannan spent nearly $5 million on television advertising, while the Democratic-leaning House Majority PAC planned to spend an additional $4 million.

Democrats criticized Miller-Meeks for supporting the Trump administration's tariffs, saying they harmed Iowa's agricultural economy. Bohannan campaigned on promises to lower costs for working families and protect access to health care. She also criticized her opponent for supporting sweeping tax-and-spending legislation.

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