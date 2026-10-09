In Germany, local courts registered 2,373 corporate insolvencies in July, 8% more than in the same month last year. This is the highest monthly figure since July 2013, when 2,459 such cases were recorded, Anadolu Agency reports, citing Germany's Federal Statistical Office, Destatis.

Figures for seven months

In January–July 2026, the number of corporate insolvencies rose by 6.9% year-on-year to 15,185 cases. At the same time, the amount of creditors' claims related to these proceedings decreased to approximately €21.9 billion, compared with €31.8 billion in the same period of 2025.

Destatis explained the decline in the amount of claims by noting that a larger number of economically significant companies filed for insolvency in January–July 2025.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Insolvency rate by sector

The highest corporate insolvency rate in the first seven months of the year was recorded in transportation and warehousing, at 85.5 cases per 10,000 companies. This is almost twice the overall rate of 42.8 cases per 10,000 enterprises.

The accommodation and food service sector registered 70 cases per 10,000 companies, while construction recorded 62.9. The number of consumer insolvencies in July decreased by 5.9% to 7,111, but rose by 1% in January–July, reaching 46,043 cases. Destatis notes that insolvency applications are included in the statistics after an initial court decision, which is often made around three months after an application is filed.

Read us on