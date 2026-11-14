Microsoft said that the cause of the large-scale disruptions to its services was an overload of the process responsible for establishing secure connections on servers. The company stressed that the incident was not the result of a cyberattack or malicious interference by artificial intelligence agents.

Service recovery continues

As reported by RMF24, Microsoft consumer products and services have already been fully restored. At the same time, the company continues to monitor email delivery delays accumulated during the incident before declaring the problem with corporate services fully resolved.

Microsoft Vice President Charles Lamanna, who is responsible for Copilot, agents and the company’s platform, reported progress in the recovery. According to him, service availability and email delivery efficiency are improving across an increasing share of the infrastructure affected by the outage.

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Disruptions in dozens of countries

The global outage throughout Thursday and Friday limited access to Microsoft email and office tools. The failure also affected the Copilot assistant. Users experienced the greatest difficulties with Outlook, Teams and Microsoft 365. Disruptions were recorded at banks, courts and government institutions in 74 countries; they could potentially have affected more than 430 million users.

According to Downdetector data cited by Reuters, more than 7.4 million reports of problems were received worldwide. At its peak, the service recorded nearly 20,000 reports per minute — more than 1,500 times above the average level. The disruptions caused delays at trading companies, made it harder for some businesses to publish financial results, and forced airlines to warn passengers about communication failures. Organizations using Microsoft services on their own servers rather than in the cloud were less affected.

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