Billionaire Warren Buffett transferred Berkshire Hathaway shares worth approximately $5.5 billion to four charitable foundations. To do so, the company’s 96-year-old chairman emeritus converted 6,150 Class A shares into 9,225,000 Class B shares, CNBC reports.

Distribution of shares among foundations

The Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation received 3,690,000 Class B shares. Buffett transferred another 1,845,000 shares each to The Sherwood Foundation, The Howard G. Buffett Foundation, and NoVo Foundation, which are managed by his children Susie, Howard, and Peter Buffett.

After the donation, Buffett owns 182,140 Berkshire Hathaway Class A shares, valued at approximately $162 billion. In his annual Thanksgiving message, he reiterated that all of his Berkshire Hathaway shares will eventually be transferred to these four foundations. The goal is to increase the size of grants provided by the foundations each year.

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Thanksgiving message

Buffett wrote that kindness costs nothing but is priceless, and over time compounds better than any acquisitions he made with former Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman Charlie Munger. Munger died in November 2023.

In the letter, Buffett also expressed complete confidence in the charitable work of his children and in Berkshire Hathaway CEO Greg Abel. Abel, for his part, said Buffett’s example reflects the kindness he urges others to show.

Berkshire Hathaway shares have risen by more than 19% since the start of the fourth quarter and ended last week with four consecutive record closes. Over the same period, the S&P 500 index fell by 1.2%.

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