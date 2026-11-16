In Poland, from January 1, 2027, authorities plan to remove manoeuvring-yard tasks from the state practical driving licence exam for categories B and B1. The changes still require completion of the legislative process and adoption of relevant implementing regulations, RMF24 reports.

Testing skills on the road

The new approach is intended to focus on a candidate's skills in real traffic: driving precision, hazard assessment and decision-making behind the wheel. According to the outlet, nearly one-third of exams currently end at the manoeuvring yard because of errors while driving along an arc or starting from the handbrake.

At the same time, manoeuvring yards are not expected to disappear from training. Driving schools are expected to remain obliged to teach basic manoeuvres and have a manoeuvring yard. The change will apply specifically to the state exam, where the main focus will be on driver behaviour in real road situations.

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Validity period of theory test and requirements for instructors

A passing result on the theory test is planned to be valid for 12 months. Those who pass the theory test before the new rules enter into force will retain the indefinite validity of their result. After an unsuccessful attempt to pass the practical exam, candidates will also be unable to retake it on the same day: at least one day must pass between attempts.

The new measures provide for the use of driving simulators to train hazard recognition and rapid responses in difficult conditions. The Training and Examination Centre at the Motor Transport Institute is to be responsible for the question system and training standards for future drivers.

For instructors of categories A, B and T, authorities plan to introduce a requirement to have held a driving licence for at least five years and have secondary education. From July 2027, internal practical exams at driving schools are to be conducted with mandatory video recording without sound, and the recordings will be stored for 90 days.

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