French Finance Minister Roland Lescure has invited the United Kingdom to return to the European Union if the British make such a decision. His statement came after Prime Minister Andy Burnham raised the issue of a possible new referendum on reversing Brexit, The Guardian reports.

In an interview with the BBC, Lescure stressed that the decision to return to the EU should be made by British society. According to him, the United Kingdom can return to the bloc at any time if its citizens want it.

Options for closer ties with the EU

Lescure said he would like to see the United Kingdom in the European Union again in order to respond together to new global threats. In a speech at the Labour Party conference, Burnham promised that the government would examine the possibility of closer ties with the bloc at a summit later this year. In subsequent interviews, he said that Brexit had done more harm than good.

According to Burnham, the government will consider several options for future relations with the EU: maintaining the current arrangements, creating a customs union, returning to the single market, or full membership of the bloc. Ministers are to assess which of these options can be implemented, as well as their advantages and disadvantages.

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Talks with Germany

Burnham is travelling to Germany for talks with Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Merz's government supported Burnham's proposal to explore closer ties between the United Kingdom and the EU. The politicians are expected to agree on a deal to strengthen security cooperation to protect European countries from cyberattacks, and also discuss London's relations with the European Union.

Lescure also responded to Burnham's warning that EU rules supporting European manufacturers could harm the United Kingdom. The French minister noted that returning to the EU would give the country an opportunity to participate in discussions on such issues.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said that the renewed discussion about Brexit had become the “biggest boost of his career” for him. He rejected polling results showing that up to 59% of citizens support rejoining the EU, and claimed that it could cost £25 billion a year and involve joining the Schengen Area and an obligation to adopt the euro.

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