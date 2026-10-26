In Cyprus, the largest party of the Turkish Cypriot community, UBP, has rejected all 17 appeals against the preliminary primary results. The vote took place on Saturday and was intended to determine the party’s candidates for the Turkish Cypriot legislative elections in December, Cyprus Mail reports.

Consequences for incumbent members of the legislative body

The decision could mean the end of the political career of Turkish Cypriot “parliament” speaker Ziya Öztürkler, who was not selected as a candidate in his Morphou constituency. Incumbent legislative body members Emrah Yeşilırmak in Trikomo and Fırtına Karanfil in Lefka were also left off the UBP list.

Another incumbent UBP representative, Hakan Dinçyürek, said early on Sunday that he would not seek re-election because he considers the voting results rigged. He also resigned as “health minister.” Öztürkler, who appealed the primary results, said he would respect the final decision and trusts the party members.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statements about possible violations

Redif Nurel, who had hoped to make the UBP list in Kyrenia, said that around 3,000 votes were missing from the ballot boxes. According to him, another approximately 3,000 digital votes were allegedly cast in the names of party members who did not come to vote. Nurel held party general secretary Ahmet Savaşan responsible for the system and called for his arrest. These claims were not confirmed in the report.

The opposition TDP party filed a complaint with the Turkish Cypriot Supreme Electoral Council. TDP general secretary Redif Ekinci and Nicosia candidate Deniz Birinci called for a full recount in the presence of members of the Turkish Cypriot Bar Association, an investigation into allegations of possible rigging and bribery, and the suspension of the adoption of the UBP electoral list until the investigation is completed.

UBP leader and Turkish Cypriot “prime minister” Ünal Üstel was in Turkey on Monday, where he met with Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and Defence Minister Yaşar Güler. He did not publicly comment on the allegations regarding the vote count. His office said Üstel discussed the next financial protocol between the Turkish Cypriot authorities and Turkey with Yılmaz, and the Cyprus issue with Fidan.

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