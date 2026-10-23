In Sicily, fishermen will continue their strikes despite assistance from the Italian government

The Sicilian Shipowners’ Federation has announced a new strike, despite the support measures proposed by Giorgia Meloni’s government. Industry representatives are dissatisfied with the government’s decisions aimed at helping businesses amid rising fuel prices.

The fishermen’s strike is scheduled for Saturday, October 24. The Sicilian Shipowners’ Federation is demanding that the government set diesel fuel prices between 60 and 70 cents per liter, clarification regarding the 285 million euros allocated under the European METSAF program to support economies amid rising energy prices, and a tax moratorium for fishing enterprises.

As noted, the federation is dissatisfied with the Italian government’s decree on relief measures because, in their view, these steps are insufficient given the economic difficulties faced by fishing enterprises.

Starting October 24, a new phase of protest called a “tax strike” will begin, aimed at drawing attention to the difficulties enterprises face in meeting their tax and insurance obligations during the current crisis, the organization added.

The Federation is appealing to Prime Minister Giorgio Meloni and Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti to consider a measure which would involve a temporary suspension of tax and contribution deadlines for fishing companies facing difficult conditions, followed by an installment payment plan without additional burdens.

The Federation of Sicilian Shipowners emphasizes that “the crisis in the industry cannot be resolved solely through one-time subsidies.” They also hope for urgent negotiations with the Italian government.

Source: ANSA

Earlier, Italian fishermen halted operations due to high fuel prices.

Italy to Discuss Increasing Fuel Production at Refineries — OilPrice.

Fuel prices in Europe have risen sharply — The Local Sweden.

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