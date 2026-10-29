Trappes attacker admits racist motive for shooting — RMF24

Kevin T., 39, who opened fire from a car in the Yvelines department in France on October 23, admitted to a racist motive for the attack. As RMF24 reports, prosecutor Olivier Christen stated this. The shooting in Trappes killed 26-year-old Pengo Bossio Wangi, a French citizen of Democratic Republic of the Congo origin. Seven more people were injured, three of whom remained in hospital.

Motive for the attack

According to the prosecutor, the detained man said that he deliberately chose as targets people he identified as Muslims, Africans or people of North African origin. At the same time, he denied terrorist motives and, according to Christen, considered his actions justified. The prosecutor also said that Kevin T. had expressed no remorse.

The man was detained the same day in neighboring Coignières. A source close to the investigation told AFP that over the past decade his views had become increasingly radical and far-right.

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According to the prosecutor, weapons or weapon parts, copies of Adolf Hitler's book “Mein Kampf,” the Quran and the Bible were found at Kevin T.'s home in Plaisir. There were also stickers reading “Long live France,” “RN” and “Proud to be French.” The detained man said that he designed the stickers himself and ordered their production, but denied membership in or sympathy for any political party.

The prosecutor said that the man had purchased weapons in advance, as well as a police armband and handcuffs. Kevin T. claimed to have been diagnosed with schizophrenia; however, according to a doctor's assessment cited by Christen, this was rather his own interpretation than a medical conclusion. The prosecutor added that the man had mental health problems and had used drugs heavily for the past several years. Cocaine, marijuana and traces of antidepressants were found in his blood.

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