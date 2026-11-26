On November 25, NATO reconnaissance aircraft continued active flights along the Alliance’s eastern flank—from the Barents Sea to the Black Sea. According to the OSINT project Itamilradar, several aircraft were operating simultaneously in the region, carrying out various reconnaissance missions.

A British P-8A Poseidon, designed to detect submarines and monitor surface ships, was patrolling over the Baltic Sea.

At the same time, a Swedish Gulfstream S102B Korpen and a British RC-135W Rivet Joint were conducting electronic intelligence operations, intercepting and analyzing signals from radars and military communications systems.

A NATO E-3A Sentry long-range radar detection and control aircraft monitored the air situation in Eastern Europe.

In the Black Sea, a French Mirage 2000D has been conducting reconnaissance flights for several days in a row; it is likely equipped with an ASTAC pod for collecting data on the operation of radar stations.

The American ARTEMIS II aircraft, based on a Bombardier Challenger 650 and equipped with specialized equipment for radio and electronic intelligence, is performing similar missions in the region.

Source: Itamilradar.

On November 23, the NATO reconnaissance aircraft Bombardier ARTEMIS II spent more than seven hours in the air over the Black Sea.

As of October 5, the presence of American RC-135V/W Rivet Joint and Boeing P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft was recorded near the southern borders of the Odesa region. The NATO aircraft is patrolling Romanian airspace, monitoring the activity of the Russian navy in the Black Sea.

A Lockheed EP-3E Aries II aircraft with the call sign WE56 appeared on a reconnaissance mission near Ukraine’s borders in the airspace over Romania and its coastal waters. EP-3E. This is a standard long-range electronic intelligence aircraft of the U.S. Navy.

Read us on