In the Reutlingen area of Baden-Württemberg in southwestern Germany, a Turkish citizen was detained in connection with the arson attack on a Starlink satellite communications terminal in Poland. A court remanded the man in custody, Interia reports.

Suspicion of incitement to arson

According to the Stuttgart General Prosecutor's Office and the Baden-Württemberg State Criminal Police Office, the detainee allegedly incited two other suspects, who had previously been detained in this federal state, to commit arson. Separate criminal proceedings were opened against him on suspicion of preparing a terrorist-related crime.

According to investigators, the man may have persuaded the two other suspects to use transport to Poland on the night of September 22 to 23, provided by another female suspect. They were then supposed to set fire to a satellite communications system terminal south of Warsaw.

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Previous detentions

The first two suspects, Turkish citizens aged 34 and 38, were detained in Nürtingen about three weeks ago at the request of Polish investigators. They remain in custody, and Poland has submitted a request for their extradition. Separately, an anti-terrorism unit in Berlin detained a man suspected of aiding the perpetrators.

The fire at the Starlink terminal occurred on September 23 in Wola Karbowska, about 50 kilometers south of Warsaw. The Polish government described the incident as a possible act of sabotage. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called the detention of the first two suspects another act of hybrid warfare. Minister-Coordinator of Special Services Tomasz Siemoniak said that, in his opinion, Russian intelligence services of the aggressor state were behind the sabotage.

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