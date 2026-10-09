The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights has called on the Israeli authorities to stop actions that, in the office’s assessment, harass or intimidate civilians in southern Syria. These include military raids, restrictions on movement, detentions and crop destruction, Anadolu Agency reports.

The number of incidents increased in September

The UN cited open-source monitoring that recorded around 280 cases of armed Israeli raids in Syria in September. This was the highest monthly figure since the beginning of the year.

According to information received by the office, 49 Syrians remain in Israeli custody. At the same time, the UN stressed that it had been unable to independently verify the current total number of detainees. Released detainees and other sources reported torture and ill-treatment, including beatings, prolonged forced standing, and threats against detainees and their families.

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Reports of injuries and death

Office spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said in Geneva that UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk was concerned about the ongoing impact of Israeli military operations on civilians in southern Syria.

The office also received reports that on Wednesday Israeli forces wounded by gunfire and temporarily detained a farmer with a disability in Quneitra province. According to these reports, the man was held for approximately an hour and a half despite bleeding, after which Syrian Civil Defence workers took him to Al-Golan Hospital.

Separately, the UN received reports that Israeli forces killed a 22-year-old Syrian near Al-Hamidiyah on Monday. Türk called for a prompt and impartial investigation into the incident. Mantoo noted that there was no information indicating that warning shots had been fired. The office stressed that any detentions must comply with international law and that the rights and dignity of detainees must be respected.

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