The supply of U.S. weapons and ammunition to Ukraine through the PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) mechanism continues. This comes amid statements by U.S. President Donald Trump, who called on Kyiv to stop striking Russian oil refineries, as well as reports of a possible suspension of the PURL to put pressure on Ukraine.

NATO has confirmed that the mechanism for supporting Ukraine through PURL continues to function, despite Trump’s statements.

“Support for Ukraine through the PURL continues to flow,” a NATO official stated.

He did not provide any further information regarding the long- and medium-term plans for the PURL mechanism.

According to a “European Truth” correspondent in Brussels, this was stated by a NATO official who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the issue.

The Ministry of Defense has advocated for maintaining the maximum number of defense industry workers.

As a reminder, Ukraine is building a multi-layered defense against jet-powered drones.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has increased its drone purchases by 300% compared to 2025.

As a reminder, Russian occupiers attacked Lviv with a jet-powered drone for the first time last night.

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