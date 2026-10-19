The UN warned the Security Council against setting unrealistic election dates in Haiti, as a premature voting schedule could undermine trust in state institutions amid escalating gang violence. Carlos Ruiz Massieu, the UN special representative and head of the UN Integrated Office in Haiti, stated this at a Security Council meeting, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to Massieu, repeatedly announcing election dates without properly assessing their realism and feasibility weakens confidence in Haitian institutions. At the same time, he noted that progress in the electoral process has reached its highest level in more than a decade: following the October 6 decree, more than 3,500 candidates and over 35 political groups joined the process. Any changes to the voting calendar, the UN representative stressed, must be based on a realistic assessment of logistics and the security situation.

Violence and displacement

According to Massieu, gangs killed more than 1,000 people and abducted over 100 between July and September. Attacks spread to rural areas and the Artibonite department; among the methods of violence, he cited hostage-taking and sexual violence. Over three months, more than 17,000 people left their homes due to the deteriorating security situation, while the total number of internally displaced people in Haiti approached 1.5 million, half of them children.

Massieu also warned that Haiti's economy could contract for the seventh consecutive year in 2026.

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Lack of equipment for international forces

Jack Christofides, special representative of the Gang Suppression Force, said that the number of deployed international personnel exceeded 2,000 from six countries over the weekend. However, operations against armed groups are hampered by an acute shortage of logistics and equipment, including transport, communications equipment, vehicles, and intelligence and surveillance capabilities.

Christofides added that the number of clashes with gangs in one month rose from two to 15. He also reported that 18 of 26 recently detained suspects were released because of problems in the local judicial system. Daniela Kroslak, head of the UN Support Office in Haiti, said that since July the contingent has doubled thanks to the arrival of units from Bangladesh, Chad, Guatemala, and Sri Lanka.

Kroslak also expressed deep concern over an ambush near the border targeting international personnel and said she hoped for the safe return of Salvadoran officers believed to be missing.

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