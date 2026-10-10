Argentine operator Aeropuertos Argentina has unveiled a works program worth more than $1.5 billion for 2027–2031. It covers 35 airports in Argentina, including Ezeiza International Airport and Aeroparque Airport in Buenos Aires. The Rio Times reports.

Main program facilities

The largest allocation, $794 million, is earmarked for Ezeiza Airport, the country’s main international gateway. The plan includes the construction of a new 35,000-square-meter international arrivals terminal, a separate 10,000-square-meter domestic terminal, and an expansion of the international boarding pier by 15,000 square meters with six additional boarding gates.

The company also plans to upgrade and expand runways, taxiways, and aircraft parking stands at Ezeiza. According to iProfesional, work on the main runway is to begin in 2027 after repairs to the auxiliary runway.

About $200 million is earmarked for Aeroparque, Buenos Aires’ city airport, which serves domestic and regional flights. A new pier of about 16,000 square meters with six jet bridges is planned there, along with an expansion of the international area, check-in halls, and baggage claim areas. Overall, the two Buenos Aires airports are to receive more than 60,000 square meters of terminal space.

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Financing and concession

$506 million is planned for 33 provincial airports. Terminal expansions are planned in 14 cities, including Bariloche, Córdoba, Iguazú, Mendoza, and Puerto Madryn. Runways are also to be reconstructed in Córdoba, Iguazú, and Malargüe.

Aeropuertos Argentina has committed to contribute $600 million of its own funds over the next four years. The remaining funding is expected to come from the FFSNA National Airport System Trust Fund. The company also plans to secure loans from Argentine and international banks and issue bonds.

At the end of September, Argentina’s government extended the company’s concession to operate the national airport system until February 13, 2049. It may be extended until 2056 if conditions related to an additional $600 million in investments in Ezeiza are met. The ORSNA regulator also set the maximum domestic passenger fee at $9 starting December 8.

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