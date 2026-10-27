In Warsaw, Father Tadeusz Rydzyk joined a protest outside the Constitutional Tribunal building on Szucha Avenue. The director of Radio Maryja told the participants of the demonstration that they had the support of his radio station and Telewizja Trwam, Interia reports.

Support for the protest

The protest outside the Constitutional Tribunal has continued since mid-September. According to Radio Maryja's explanation, its aim is to defend the institution from a forcible takeover by Donald Tusk's government. Tents have been set up outside the building by various people and organizations, including Ruch Obrony Granic.

During his speech, Rydzyk spoke about Poland's future and urged those present to pray for the country. He also distributed books about the apparitions in Gietrzwałd, emphasizing the importance of faith and tradition. At the end of the meeting, the priest prayed the rosary with the protesters and sang religious songs. Rydzyk also announced a meeting with the head of the Constitutional Tribunal, Bogdan Święczkowski.

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Roman Giertych's reaction

Roman Giertych, an MP from the Civic Coalition, criticized the Radio Maryja director's participation in the event. He called it the radio station's direct involvement in a political confrontation with the current governing coalition and said he considered such actions a violation of the concordat. Giertych also asked whether the Polish Bishops' Conference supports Rydzyk's position.

One of the reasons for the protest is a dispute between President Karol Nawrocki and the government over newly elected Constitutional Tribunal judges. According to the publication, the president did not receive the oaths of judges elected by the Sejm, while government representatives refer to an interpretation of the constitutional provision under which the oath may be taken in the Sejm before the Marshal, with words stating that it is taken before the president. Święczkowski does not recognize the status of these judges and does not allow them to hear cases.

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