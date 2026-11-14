Pope Leo XIV crowned a statue of the Immaculate Virgin Mary, the patroness of the local diocese, at the cathedral in Chiclayo, Peru. The ceremony took place in the city where the pontiff had previously begun his episcopal ministry, Polsat News reports.

A personal return to Chiclayo

In his homily, Leo XIV thanked God for the opportunity to be with the faithful again and noted that the cathedral had witnessed the first steps of his ministry as a bishop in the Diocese of Chiclayo. The pope also expressed gratitude for the years spent together with the city’s residents.

He addressed the faithful of his former diocese as sons and daughters of the land of Chiclayo who are dear to him and called on them to walk together as one family of God. According to the pontiff, the signs of such a world should be love, compassion, forgiveness and the pursuit of justice.

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A call for peace and unity

Leo XIV said that people still face uncertainty because of the spread of violence and the suffering of many people. At the same time, he stressed that God’s gift continues to illuminate people even in times when hope and trust are weakening.

During a prayer to the Immaculate Virgin Mary, the pope recalled that it was alongside her that he learned to be a shepherd of Chiclayo, visiting the villages and towns of the diocese and learning about the needs of its residents. He entrusted to her care his life, his ministry as the successor of Saint Peter, and the local people of God, and also prayed that Christians would be builders of peace and reconciliation.

Thousands of people gathered around the cathedral on Chiclayo’s central square. The event marked the second day of a major city celebration on the occasion of the former bishop’s arrival.

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