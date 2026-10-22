In the United States, the Department of Defense and Lockheed Martin have agreed on a 10-year framework arrangement for at least 850 F-35 Lightning II fighter jets for the U.S. armed forces. As the Pentagon noted, its implementation depends on Congress approving a multiyear procurement and allocating funding, Defense News reports.

Production and investment

The arrangement includes an initial set of spare parts, as well as 10 years of deliveries of aircraft upgrade and maintenance kits. It also covers orders from foreign buyers. According to Lockheed Martin, production is to remain at 156 aircraft per year.

In exchange for the United States' long-term commitment, the company will independently fund at least $7 billion in initiatives supporting the F-35 program, the Pentagon said. Lockheed Martin CEO Jim Taiclet said that predictable orders would make it possible to expand production capacity, improve efficiency, and strengthen supply chains.

The parties did not disclose the total value of the arrangement or the price of a single aircraft. Lockheed Martin said that the F-35 Joint Program Office and the company will agree on terms, prices, and schedules in a formal contract after Congress decides on multiyear procurement and funding. The company expects that long-term pricing and discounts for high production volumes will save taxpayers billions of dollars.

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Conditions for concluding the contract

On average, the framework arrangement provides for 85 U.S. aircraft annually. This corresponds to the Pentagon's request for fiscal year 2027, while in fiscal year 2026 Congress funded 47 F-35s.

Congress has not yet approved the full defense budget for the year. A temporary government funding bill through December 11 keeps spending at the previous year's level and generally does not allow the Pentagon to begin new programs or multiyear procurements.

Lockheed Martin believes that stable orders could improve the readiness of the F-35 fleet through bulk purchases of raw materials and critical parts and by reducing logistical delays. According to a report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office, the share of time when F-35s could perform at least one assigned mission fell from 67% in fiscal year 2021 to 44% in 2025.

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