Polish police step up patrols near all schools — Interia

Polish police have stepped up patrols near all schools in the country following recent knife attacks in Leszczydół-Nowiny and Ostrołęka. This was stated on Polsat News by Sub-Inspector Andrzej Fijołek, spokesperson for the National Police Headquarters, Interia reports.

According to Fijołek, enhanced checks have already been introduced. Preventive police officers responding to calls will more frequently be present near educational institutions. They will pay attention to suspicious individuals, their behaviour and unattended items that may pose a danger. District officers have also been involved in the measures.

Attack in Leszczydół-Nowiny

On Thursday morning, a 15-year-old attacker armed with a knife entered the John Paul II Primary School in Leszczydół-Nowiny near Wyszków. According to Mazovian police, he was a former student of the institution. He injured three people: a school employee, the principal and a teacher.

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The principal neutralised the attacker, after which police detained the teenager. Later, police in the Mazovian Voivodeship reported the death of the 37-year-old school employee, who had previously been resuscitated.

Incidents in Ostrołęka and Sierpc

On Wednesday, at Vocational School Complex No. 4 in Ostrołęka, a 19-year-old student of the institution, according to Interia, injured nine people with a knife: five students, two teachers and two bystanders. The injured were taken to hospitals in Łomża and Ostrołęka, and their lives were not in danger.

Police detained the 19-year-old suspect near the city beach. Before being detained, he injured himself and was also hospitalised. Separately, in Sierpc, law enforcement officers detained a 17-year-old teenager who threatened an attack at a school. Interior and Administration Minister Marcin Kierwiński stated that two knives were found on him, while seized electronic devices contained information about his internet searches on organising such an attack.

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