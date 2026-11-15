Polish MEPs propose postponing ETS2 until 2031 — RMF24

In Brussels, Belgium, Polish MEPs submitted amendments to the reform of the EU emissions trading system, proposing to postpone the launch of ETS2 from 2028 to 2031 or remove this mechanism altogether. ETS2 is intended to cover emissions related to heating buildings and road transport, RMF24 reports.

More than 4,000 amendments

In total, Members of the European Parliament submitted 4,247 proposed changes to the ETS reform draft. The environment committee received 3,181 amendments, while another 1,066 were submitted to the industry and energy committee. Polish MEPs submitted more than 100 amendments.

The upcoming vote in the industry and energy committee will concern an opinion on the ETS1 reform. Polish lawmakers submitted the same proposals there as they did to the main reform draft. The main vote in the environment committee is scheduled for December 1.

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Seeking support in the European Parliament

MEPs from the Civic Coalition and the Polish People’s Party are trying to persuade other national delegations of the European People’s Party to support a three-year postponement of ETS2. According to MEP Andrzej Halicki, this demand is already backed by 11 national delegations of the group, representing approximately 96 MEPs.

Polish representatives are holding talks, in particular, with the delegations of Spain, Italy and Germany. They expect to secure a majority for the amendment on postponing the launch of ETS2 by three years during the November 19 vote in the industry and energy committee. Other options under discussion include a one-year postponement or a provision for the European Commission to review the system, but there is currently no formal amendment concerning such a review.

MEPs from the Law and Justice party have also submitted amendments to abolish ETS2. Separately, they proposed eliminating the entire emissions trading system from 2028, which would also affect the existing ETS1. The European Parliament is to adopt its position in December, while EU member states plan to agree on a common position on December 11.

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