Poland will soon transfer two MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. The decision to transfer the aircraft has already been made. In addition to aircraft, the new military aid package will include artillery ammunition and missiles for the “Perun” man-portable air defense systems.

“Soon. The decision has been made, and two MiG-29s will be transferred,” Lukowski said.

According to the publication, one of the two fighter jets has already reached the end of its service life, while the other is still airworthy.

Poland plans to transfer to Ukraine equipment that its armed forces are phasing out of service. Such decisions, as noted by the Polish Ministry of Defense, depend on the needs of the Polish army, available resources, and security constraints.

In addition to the two fighter jets, the new aid package for Ukraine is expected to include:

155-mm and 152-mm artillery ammunition ;

20 rounds of 102-mm ammunition for the six-barrel cannons on F-16 fighter jets;

missiles for the “Perun” man-portable air defense systems.

Thus, the package will include both aviation equipment and resources for artillery and air defense.

The Polish Ministry of Defense confirmed that it is preparing another package of military aid for Ukraine and emphasized that its scope will be determined by the capabilities of the Polish Armed Forces and security considerations.

“Poland is preparing another aid package for Ukraine. The scope of this support is determined by the security interests of the Polish state and the resources of the armed forces, as established by the Chief of the General Staff.

As the Minister of National Defense stated, we are preparing aid that includes equipment that the Polish Armed Forces are decommissioning (as it is reaching the end of its service life)—equipment that will no longer be used by the Polish military, but may be useful in Ukraine,” the Ministry of National Defense said.

This was reported by the newspaper Rzeczpospolita, citing Dariusz Lukowski, Director of the Department of Defense Strategy and Planning at the Polish Ministry of National Defense.

Earlier, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever announced that by the end of this year, the country would transfer ten F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. He made this statement following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Brussels, which took place on the sidelines of the EU summit.

It should be noted that Ukraine expects to receive additional F-16 fighter jets from Belgium by the end of 2026, while simultaneously facing a shortage of missiles for Patriot systems and restrictions on Starlink operations.

During a conversation with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the need for additional F-16 fighter jets and ammunition for them.

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