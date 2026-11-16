In Poland, 12 localities will receive city status from January 1, 2027. The government approved a draft regulation prepared by Poland’s Ministry of the Interior and Administration, RMF24 reports. The document has already been published in the official journal of laws.

The regulation also provides for changes to the boundaries of several gminas and cities, as well as a new name for one of the gminas. Once the changes take effect, the number of cities in Poland will increase to 1,038.

Which localities will become cities

The largest number of new cities will appear in the Podkarpackie Voivodeship: Czudec, Gorzyce, Wielopole Skrzyńskie and Żołynia. In the Podlaskie Voivodeship, Bakałarzewo, Filipów and Mielnik will receive city status, while Kazimierz Biskupi and Kobyla Góra will do so in the Greater Poland Voivodeship.

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There will be one new city each in the Kuyavian-Pomeranian, Lublin and Masovian voivodeships: Choceń, Milejów and Rzekuń, respectively.

Restoration of historical status

Some localities are restoring city rights they held previously. Bakałarzewo and Filipów will regain this status after 157 years. Mielnik, Czudec, Wielopole Skrzyńskie, Żołynia, Kazimierz Biskupi and Kobyla Góra also had city status in the past. According to RMF24, Mielnik was a city for 450 years.

At the same time, the government rejected applications from Sobolew and Skarbimierz-Osiedle. The reasons cited included a lack of infrastructure, insufficient historical justification and skepticism among some residents expressed during consultations. As RMF24 notes, city status may facilitate access to funds for urban areas and simplify certain spatial planning procedures.

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