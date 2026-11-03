In Poland, from January 2027, the care benefit for a child with a disability will amount to 3,488 zlotys per month. This is 102 zlotys more than the 2026 rate, so over a year recipients will receive more than 1,200 zlotys extra. The new amount was officially announced by the Ministry of Family, Labour and Social Policy, RMF24 reports.

Who is eligible for the payment

The benefit is intended for people caring for a child with an established severe degree of disability or medical indications of the need for permanent care or rehabilitation. It may be received by parents, legal guardians, persons obliged to pay alimony, foster families, and persons running family children’s homes.

Eligibility for the payment does not depend on family income: medical and legal grounds are decisive. At the same time, the benefit is not granted for the same child if another caregiver is already receiving a care-related payment.

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New rules and indexation

Under rules in force since 2024, the payment is provided until the dependent reaches the age of 18. Families that retained entitlement under the previous rules may continue receiving the benefit for an adult person, provided entitlement remains uninterrupted and documents are filed on time. After the disability decision expires, an application for a new document must be submitted within three months, followed within the same period by an application to establish continued entitlement to the payment.

If a caregiver looks after several minor dependents who meet the requirements, the amount may be doubled or tripled, to as much as 10,464 zlotys per month. Recipients of the benefit under the new rules may work, engage in agricultural activity, and combine the payment with a pension or disability pension. Indexation will be carried out automatically if the validity period of the benefit award decision or disability document does not expire.

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