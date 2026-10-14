In Poland, Minister of the Interior and Administration Marcin Kierwiński, Director of the Government Security Centre Zbigniew Muśzyński, and representatives of mobile operators signed a letter of intent on implementing the Cell Broadcast system. It is intended to ensure rapid warnings for residents about dangers, RMF24 reports.

Alerts for phones within a station’s coverage area

According to the head of Poland’s Ministry of the Interior and Administration, the Cell Broadcast system is to become the “core of the security architecture.” It will make it possible to send emergency messages to all active mobile phones located within the coverage area of a specific base station.

As Kierwiński said, a switched-on phone will respond to the signal even in silent or standby mode: the device will vibrate and play a sound. The ministry expects to launch the system shortly after the end of the 2027 summer holidays.

Alert RCB will continue operating

The new system will not replace the existing Alert RCB mechanism. The signed agreement also provides for expanding the capabilities of this service, and Kierwiński stated that the Polish authorities intend to continue supporting its operation. According to him, an effective information system should consist of at least several elements.

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Poland’s Ministry of the Interior and Administration is also preparing an application with basic information about threats. It is planned to be made available for download at the end of the year, and after the launch of Cell Broadcast, it is to operate as an additional communication channel.

Digital sirens and mObywatel

The application is planned to be integrated with a system for remotely activating warning sirens. In the future, an alarm will be able to be activated with one button at the national, voivodeship, or county level.

Work is also underway to add notifications about dangerous events to the mObywatel application. According to the minister’s assessment, the relevant module may appear at the end of the year or no later than the beginning of the next year.

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