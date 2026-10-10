Poland to hold school safety meetings after attacks — Interia

Following a series of attacks at schools, Poland plans to introduce a safety program for crisis situations. Education Minister Barbara Nowacka said it would be prepared jointly with the Ministry of the Interior and Administration. As Interia reports, at least one meeting on procedures for responding in crisis situations, involving students, staff of educational institutions and representatives of the services, is to be held at every school this year.

The program is planned to be developed following the model of the “Education with the Military” initiative, implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of National Defence. The minister's announcement came after attacks at educational institutions in the Masovian Voivodeship.

Attacks at schools in Masovia

At a school in Leszczydoly-Nowiny, its former student, a 15-year-old teenager, attacked three people with a sharp object. A school employee was killed, while the principal and a teacher were injured as they tried to stop the attacker.

A day earlier, in Ostrołęka, a 19-year-old man attacked nine people with a knife, according to the outlet. Police also detained a 17-year-old resident of Przasnysz County, who is believed to be the likely author of an online post about planned attacks on schools. According to local media, the post mentioned a “bloody Friday.”

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Security measures in other countries

Interia cites examples of changes introduced by other countries following attacks at schools. In the United States, after the 1999 Columbine school tragedy, anonymous threat-reporting systems and training for staff and students on how to act during an attack became widespread. According to the U.S. National Center for Education Statistics, 60% of the country's public schools used such systems in 2020.

In France, following the murder of teacher Samuel Paty, patrols near schools were increased and criminal liability was introduced for publishing the personal data of public officials, including teachers, with the intent of exposing them to danger. After the killing of an education assistant near a school in Nogent in 2025, French authorities announced a pilot project to install electronic gates and scanning systems at school entrances.

In Serbia, following two school shootings in May 2023, a two-year moratorium on new gun permits was introduced, checks on gun owners were tightened, and security measures at educational institutions were strengthened.

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