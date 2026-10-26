Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Moldova’s airspace has been violated more than 100 times. This was stated by the country’s prime minister. In addition, drones and shell fragments have been found on Moldovan territory on multiple occasions.

According to Tofan, last Saturday alone, October 24, five incidents involving falling drones and shell fragments were recorded in Moldova.

The Moldovan prime minister emphasized that the war near the country’s borders poses a threat not only to its airspace but also to its energy security.

Addressing the citizens of Moldova, he noted that Ukraine’s resistance to Russian aggression directly affects the security of his country.

“By defending their cities, their families, and their freedom every day, Ukrainians are also contributing to the security of the Republic of Moldova. Their resistance allows us to live in peace and build our future at home,” Tofan said.

He emphasized that supporting Ukraine is in Moldova’s national interest.

“Supporting Ukraine is a choice in favor of the security, peace, and prosperity of the Republic of Moldova,” the prime minister stressed.

Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan made these remarks to journalists during a joint briefing with Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi in Kyiv on October 26.

Moldova partially closed its airspace due to an unidentified drone.

Moldova reported 60 airspace violations by the Russian Federation.

Moldova plans to launch its own drone production for domestic needs.

Moldova wants to use peace talks with Russia to reclaim Transnistria.

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