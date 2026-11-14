Right-wing bloc scores 46.6% in Polish poll — Polsat News

In Poland, a simulated right-wing bloc comprising the Law and Justice, Development Plus, Confederation and Confederation of the Polish Crown parties could receive 46.6% of the vote in elections to the Sejm. According to a United Surveys by IBRiS poll for Wirtualna Polska, cited by Polsat News, this result would give the alliance 242 seats in the 460-seat Sejm.

Two simulated blocs

Respondents were asked whom they would vote for if Poland's main political forces ran in parliamentary elections on joint lists. Second place in this scenario would go to the “October 15 Coalition” — a joint list of the Civic Coalition, the Polish People's Party, Poland 2050 and the New Left. It would be supported by 41.3% of respondents.

The Razem party, considered separately from this alliance, would win 5.8% of the vote and pass the electoral threshold. Another 6.3% of survey participants chose the answer “don't know/difficult to say.”

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Seat distribution

According to calculations based on the study's results, the right-wing bloc would have an independent majority in the Sejm. The “October 15 Coalition” together with Razem would receive 218 seats, 13 fewer than the number required to form a majority government.

The United Surveys by IBRiS poll commissioned by Wirtualna Polska was conducted on November 6–9, 2026, using CAWI and CATI methods on a representative sample of 1,000 adult residents of Poland. The seat distribution was calculated using a calculator and an approximation model by Professor Jarosław Flis of the Jagiellonian University.

Previous party poll

In another, standard party poll by United Surveys for Wirtualna Polska, the Civic Coalition took first place with 30% support. Law and Justice received 15.5%, losing 2.7 percentage points compared with the beginning of November. Confederation was supported by 14% of respondents, Confederation of the Polish Crown by 9.1%, the New Left by 6.8%, and Development Plus by 6.1%.

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